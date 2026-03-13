Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in American International Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of AIG opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.58. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

