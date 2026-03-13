Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,337 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $92.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.