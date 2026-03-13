Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

BATS:VFMO opened at $196.52 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $211.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

