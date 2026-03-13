Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.22 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 322.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 98.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 84.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $539.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens set a $200.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.