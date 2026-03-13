Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) by 113.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 771,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 242,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 100,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NYSE:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

