Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Cuts Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

