Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,735.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $439.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

