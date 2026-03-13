Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

NYSE:ANET opened at $133.82 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This trade represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock valued at $25,865,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 80,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

