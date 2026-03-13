Certuity LLC Purchases 3,092 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 128.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.9%

NYSE TSM opened at $337.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.62 and its 200 day moving average is $304.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy on TSM with a $470 price target, signaling analyst conviction in TSM’s medium-term upside and technology leadership. Read More.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy on TSM with a $470 price target, signaling analyst conviction in TSM’s medium-term upside and technology leadership. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups argue TSM is a “buy-the-dip” given accelerating AI infrastructure demand, >60% gross margins, strong cash generation and expected revenue acceleration into 2026. Those narratives support medium-to-long-term upside even as short-term volatility continues. Read More.

Multiple bullish write-ups argue TSM is a “buy-the-dip” given accelerating AI infrastructure demand, >60% gross margins, strong cash generation and expected revenue acceleration into 2026. Those narratives support medium-to-long-term upside even as short-term volatility continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlight that TSM has surged ~34% over six months on AI-driven sales and expects strong 2026 growth, reinforcing the growth narrative behind current analyst bullishness. Read More.

Zacks and other outlets highlight that TSM has surged ~34% over six months on AI-driven sales and expects strong 2026 growth, reinforcing the growth narrative behind current analyst bullishness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted TSM finished a recent session up modestly as the broader market dipped, indicating short-term intraday swings can reverse quickly and that headline-driven moves may not reflect fundamentals. Read More.

Zacks noted TSM finished a recent session up modestly as the broader market dipped, indicating short-term intraday swings can reverse quickly and that headline-driven moves may not reflect fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ analyst blog highlights the broader semiconductor cycle — global chip sales jumped in January — which is supportive for TSM but ties TSM’s performance to cyclical industry dynamics. Read More.

Zacks’ analyst blog highlights the broader semiconductor cycle — global chip sales jumped in January — which is supportive for TSM but ties TSM’s performance to cyclical industry dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An afternoon sell-off in other chip stocks followed a report that TSM’s sales growth came in below some expectations, which prompted broader concern around near-term demand and helped push the sector lower. Read More.

An afternoon sell-off in other chip stocks followed a report that TSM’s sales growth came in below some expectations, which prompted broader concern around near-term demand and helped push the sector lower. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and energy shocks tied to the Iran war are pressuring foreign markets in Europe and Asia; that risk-off backdrop can amplify selling in large-cap exporters and tech names like TSM even if long-term growth drivers remain intact. Read More.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

