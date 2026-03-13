Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

