M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,545 and last traded at GBX 1,535, with a volume of 38837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,510.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, M.P. Evans Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.

The firm has a market capitalization of £795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,277.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,297.38.

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,232, for a total value of £114,945.60. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

