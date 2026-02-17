PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.1750, with a volume of 86407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 28,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

