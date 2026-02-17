PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.1750, with a volume of 86407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.
