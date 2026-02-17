Short Interest in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Increases By 35.0%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,576 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 12,279 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF alerts:

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 10,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The company has a market cap of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.86. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Cuts Dividend

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-caps selected for high dividend and free-cash-flow yields. Securities are equally-weighted. SPDV was launched on Nov 28, 2017 and is managed by AAM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.