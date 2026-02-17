HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,244,166 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 1,678,840 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUYA. HSBC upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 1,319,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of HUYA by 327.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

