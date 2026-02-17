Insider Selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Sells $2,672,916.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 5,048 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.50, for a total value of $2,672,916.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,590,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,549,024. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IES Stock Performance
IES stock traded down $17.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.85. 212,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,302. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.51 and a 12-month high of $537.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.40.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
Analyst Ratings Changes
IESC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.
Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.