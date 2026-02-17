Insider Selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Sells $2,672,916.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 5,048 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.50, for a total value of $2,672,916.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,590,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,549,024. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES stock traded down $17.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.85. 212,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,302. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.51 and a 12-month high of $537.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.40.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IES by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in IES by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC grew its position in IES by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IESC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.00.

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

