Kelly Huller Sells 10,000 Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Huller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $876,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. 782,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,392. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 663,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its position in Globus Medical by 160.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 421,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 251,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

