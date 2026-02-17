Kelly Huller Sells 10,000 Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Huller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $876,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.
Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. 782,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,392. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMED
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.
In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Medical
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.