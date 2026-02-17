Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 59,411 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2026

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVAGet Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,612,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,259,331.87. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.
  • On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.
  • On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.
  • On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.
  • On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. 116,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,947. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLYVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,661,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 933.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 347,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 356,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 203,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $13,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: No reported short interest — As of Feb. 16 the reported short interest for LLYVA was 0 shares with a days-to-cover of 0.0, which removes short-squeeze dynamics and short-pressure downside from the immediate picture.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire still a large holder — Despite the sales below, Berkshire Hathaway continues to own roughly 10.6 million shares (valued at ~ $880–$910M in filings), keeping it as a material long-term stakeholder in LLYVA.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by Berkshire Hathaway — Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 16 Berkshire disclosed multiple open-market sales totaling approximately 330,518 shares for aggregate proceeds near $27.4M. Each filing shows only a small percentage reduction in its stake (reported per-trade decreases of ~0.07%–0.62%), but the cluster of sales can be read negatively by some investors. SEC Ownership Filings

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.