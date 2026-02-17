Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 66,568 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,703,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,239,392.89. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LLYVA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. 116,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,947. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $35,661,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 933.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 347,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 133.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 356,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 203,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth $13,083,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A this week:

No reported short interest — As of Feb. 16 the reported short interest for LLYVA was 0 shares with a days-to-cover of 0.0, which removes short-squeeze dynamics and short-pressure downside from the immediate picture.

Berkshire still a large holder — Despite the sales below, Berkshire Hathaway continues to own roughly 10.6 million shares (valued at ~ $880–$910M in filings), keeping it as a material long-term stakeholder in LLYVA.

Insider sales by Berkshire Hathaway — Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 16 Berkshire disclosed multiple open-market sales totaling approximately 330,518 shares for aggregate proceeds near $27.4M. Each filing shows only a small percentage reduction in its stake (reported per-trade decreases of ~0.07%–0.62%), but the cluster of sales can be read negatively by some investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

