Providence Financial Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Providence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Welltower accounts for 0.4% of Providence Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,058,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Welltower by 13.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 1.2%

WELL stock opened at $210.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

