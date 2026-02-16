First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,228 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 34,499 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 15,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,818. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.3093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

