Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Decreases By 18.6%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,064,785 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 1,308,724 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 1,018,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,046. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYLD. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

