iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 494,141 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 657,669 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,681,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.62. 2,168,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

