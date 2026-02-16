Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Down 32.6% – Here’s Why

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) was down 32.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 4,325,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinewood Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insider purchases today (including a senior executive and non?executive directors), signalling management’s confidence and providing a potential floor under the stock. MarketBeat PINE insider transactions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinewood Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 32.6%

The stock has a market cap of £336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 380.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.63.

Insider Activity

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider William Berman bought 13,921 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. Also, insider Oliver Mann bought 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15. Insiders have bought 41,466 shares of company stock worth $13,396,112 over the last 90 days. 47.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

