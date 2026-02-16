WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,079 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 22,930 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 619,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 255,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,727. The firm has a market cap of $874.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

