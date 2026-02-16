Short Interest in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Drops By 22.6%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 293,976 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 379,586 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 821,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 728,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.2734 dividend. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 186.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,173,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,620,000 after purchasing an additional 594,999 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,494,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.