Short Interest in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Drops By 22.6%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 293,976 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 379,586 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 821,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 728,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.2734 dividend. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
