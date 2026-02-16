Head to Head Comparison: ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR) & Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Free Report) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADB International Group and Atossa Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADB International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atossa Genetics 2 0 2 1 2.40

Atossa Genetics has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,161.90%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than ADB International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A Atossa Genetics N/A -49.42% -44.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADB International Group and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ADB International Group and Atossa Genetics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$25.50 million ($3.60) -1.17

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of ADB International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats ADB International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADB International Group

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

