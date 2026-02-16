T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,280 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 59,147 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 118,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

TSPA traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,003. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,903,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,576,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,366,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,785,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,827,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

