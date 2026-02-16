Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,384 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 13,101 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 283,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MPV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.22. 4,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

