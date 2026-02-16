Head-To-Head Review: BKV (NYSE:BKV) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BKV and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 2 7 0 2.78 Excelerate Energy 0 4 5 2 2.82

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.13%. Given BKV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BKV is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million 5.11 -$142.87 million $0.52 58.89 Excelerate Energy $851.44 million 5.60 $32.88 million $1.44 29.05

This table compares BKV and Excelerate Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BKV. Excelerate Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BKV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BKV and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV 5.67% 6.91% 4.59% Excelerate Energy 3.46% 4.34% 2.55%

Volatility & Risk

BKV has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of BKV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats BKV on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

