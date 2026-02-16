Contrasting Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) and Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.3% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Therapeutics and Cartesian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Cartesian Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,113.59%. Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 490.49%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Cartesian Therapeutics.

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Cartesian Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics $1.00 million 15.86 -$105.62 million ($0.10) -1.03 Cartesian Therapeutics $38.91 million 4.36 -$77.42 million ($1.56) -4.18

Cartesian Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Cartesian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Cartesian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -340.84% -175.00% Cartesian Therapeutics N/A N/A -11.95%

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats Applied Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

