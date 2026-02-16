Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 939,408 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 1,294,551 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 791.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 3.6%

EE traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. 291,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,799. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Excelerate Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston?based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on?shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.