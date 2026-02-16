Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XIDV) Short Interest Update

Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XIDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,429 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 2,020 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Invested Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,387,000.

Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of XIDV traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.79. Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (XIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed markets, excluding the US. The fund uses an optimizer that aims for high dividend yield balanced against volatility relative to the broad international equity market. XIDV was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

