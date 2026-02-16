Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Short Interest Update

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,626 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 73,561 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 259,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIVA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $475.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,616,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

