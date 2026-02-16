ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 63,338 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 45,059 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy by 7,879.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Energy Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 17,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. ProShares UltraShort Energy has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

ProShares UltraShort Energy Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the index.

