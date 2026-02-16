Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Expands By 44.5%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,617,871 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 2,504,221 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,479,973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,479,973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Jay O. Wright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,134,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,721.65. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,930. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castellum by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 686,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of -9.67.

Castellum AB is a Sweden?based real estate company specializing in the ownership, management and development of commercial properties. The company’s primary focus is on office premises and logistics facilities situated in attractive growth regions across Sweden and the broader Öresund area. With a strategic emphasis on long?term leases and strong tenant relationships, Castellum aims to deliver stable rental income and capital appreciation over time.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum has grown through a combination of land acquisitions, property development and selective portfolio divestments.

