John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,507 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 11,335 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 143,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. 30,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.

Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.

