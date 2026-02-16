Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,618 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 13,338 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JLS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1535 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE: JLS) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks to generate current income with the potential for capital appreciation by allocating assets across a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities and mortgage servicing rights. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through repurchase agreements, preferred shares or other financing arrangements.

Since its inception in July 2006, Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has focused on navigating various interest-rate and credit-cycle environments through active duration management and credit analysis.

