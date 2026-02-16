Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,063 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 13,914 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nvni Group Stock Down 24.6%

Shares of NVNIW stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. Nvni Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

