Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,127 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 21,434 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 3,942.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FLJH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. 40,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.