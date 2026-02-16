Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,711 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 32,888 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,118 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,118 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IBUF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (IBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. IBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

