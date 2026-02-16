FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 719 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 950 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 609,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Trading Up 0.7%

GQRE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $366.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

About FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a global index of non-mortgage REITs and operating companies, selected and weighted by quality, momentum and value. GQRE was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

