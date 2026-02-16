Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 134,342 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 188,115 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 277,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.13. 284,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,750,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,302,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

