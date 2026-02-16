iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 200,212 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 160,150 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

iQSTEL Stock Down 1.5%

iQSTEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,140. iQSTEL has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. iQSTEL had a negative return on equity of 56.70% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQSTEL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of iQSTEL

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQSTEL by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iQSTEL in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQSTEL during the second quarter worth about $288,000.

iQSTEL Company Profile

iQSTEL, Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a global connectivity platform for voice, data and messaging services. The company leverages cloud-native infrastructure to deliver international roaming solutions, prepaid mobile top-up services and eSIM provisioning. Its technology enables seamless wireless communications for both individual subscribers and business clients across a broad network of partner carriers.

The company’s core offerings include instant airtime reloads, cross-border mobile voice and data plans, machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

