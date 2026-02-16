Short Interest in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) Increases By 24.3%

ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,355 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 3,505 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearShares OCIO ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.67% of ClearShares OCIO ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA:OCIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.59.

The ClearShares OCIO ETF (OCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to outperform a 60\u002F40 blended benchmark by over or under weighting across a broad range of asset classes. OCIO was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by ClearShares.

