Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,951 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 49,501 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenlane Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,549. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $900.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($6.44) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 164.19% and a negative net margin of 532.82%.The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc is a leading global distributor and direct-to-consumer retailer of premium cannabis consumption accessories and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio spans hardware such as vaporizers, glassware, rolling papers, storage solutions, and concentrate tools, alongside branded and proprietary offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of both consumers and retail partners in the cannabis and hemp sectors.

Through a multi-channel platform, Greenlane serves a diverse customer base that includes smoke shops, dispensaries, specialty retailers and e-commerce operators.

