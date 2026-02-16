Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,925 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 70,304 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Haoxi Health Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Haoxi Health Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Haoxi Health Technology Price Performance
Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile
Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo.
