J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,745 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 14,043 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of J-Long Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

JL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. J-Long Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter.

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

