Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $34.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $34,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VT opened at $139.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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