Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,953.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 582,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,669,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.