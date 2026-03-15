OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR Shares Acquired by Altai Capital Management L.P.

Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,748,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,586,488 shares during the period. OraSure Technologies accounts for about 23.6% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altai Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of OraSure Technologies worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,461,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,213 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,229,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 581,926 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,864,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 470,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 98.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 358,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 339,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.88. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

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